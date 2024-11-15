Wicked witch of the pest

They may not suck your blood or sting you, but the pests that invade your pantry are among the most reviled. Entomologists Laura Iles and Zach Schumm dissect human's fraught relationship with insects and how to avoid attracting them to your home.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

