© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Wicked witch of the pest

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

They may not suck your blood or sting you, but the pests that invade your pantry are among the most reviled. Entomologists Laura Iles and Zach Schumm dissect human's fraught relationship with insects and how to avoid attracting them to your home.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Zach Shumm, director of the plant and insect diagnostic clinic, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content