© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Friend or foe? Predator or prey?

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published August 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Our actions may invite wildlife into our yards, and sometimes that creates discomfort. ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist, Adam Janke talks natural pest controls and making peace with our wildlife neighbors. There are ways that we can embrace the wisdom of nature when creating an ecosystem in our own backyards.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Adam Janke, associate professor, extension wildlife specialist, Iowa State University
2024
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content