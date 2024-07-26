© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Practice what you peach

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT
Peaches, plums, cherries — stone fruits are a great part of summer, but not all stone fruits love to grow everywhere. Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension fruit crop specialist, guides us through the pluses and pitfalls of planting stone fruits.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
