Practice what you peach

Peaches, plums, cherries — stone fruits are a great part of summer, but not all stone fruits love to grow everywhere. Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension fruit crop specialist, guides us through the pluses and pitfalls of planting stone fruits.

Guests:

Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

