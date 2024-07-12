© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Cease the disease

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
When it comes to treating plant disease, less is often more. Chlesea Harbach, ISU plant disease diagnostician, joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about which diseases are thriving this season, and how to treat them.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Garden Variety GardeningHorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
