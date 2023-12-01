© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Bird is the word and less is more

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST
Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist Adam Janke shares what we can do to bring birds into the landscape.

For a lot of gardeners and homeowners there is an urge to make things clean and tidy when the growing season ends, but if we want to make our landscape wildlife friendly, sometimes less is more. On this episode of Garden Variety: what we can do to support birds and other wild critters with our landscaping decisions.

Guests:
Adam Janke, ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
