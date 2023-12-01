Bird is the word and less is more

Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist Adam Janke shares what we can do to bring birds into the landscape.

For a lot of gardeners and homeowners there is an urge to make things clean and tidy when the growing season ends, but if we want to make our landscape wildlife friendly, sometimes less is more. On this episode of Garden Variety: what we can do to support birds and other wild critters with our landscaping decisions.

Guests:

Adam Janke, ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist