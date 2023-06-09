© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Have you tried turning it melon and off again?

By Tony Sarabia,
Aaron Steil
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
There’s something about the taste, smell and texture of a melon that means summer has arrived. Sure you can get watermelon, cantaloupe and other varieties at the grocery store, but it’s worth the wait for fresh fruit when they are in season.

Iowa State University horticulturist Dan Fillius offers tips on how to grow the best melons. We’ll talk about when and where to plant and how to nurture your garden crop.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius |ISU Extension commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Tony Sarabia
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
