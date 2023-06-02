© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

International flavors, grown at home

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine Perkins
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
With beloved international cuisines becoming American household staples, the demand for vegetables found in these dishes has skyrocketed. In this episode, ISU Extension specialist Patrick O'Malley tells us which Asian vegetables and varieties can thrive in your home garden.

Guests:

  • Patrick O’Malley, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

