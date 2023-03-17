Fruit tree advice that's pear-fect for spring

On this episode of Garden Variety, IPR's Tony Sarabia talks with ISU fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack about the peach and cherry varieties that thrive most in this region, how best to prune stone fruit trees, and how to respond to bud damage and gummosis.

Guests:



Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University



To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.