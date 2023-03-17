© 2023 Iowa Public Radio

garden-variety-podcast.png
Garden Variety

Fruit tree advice that's pear-fect for spring

By Tony Sarabia,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT
garden-variety-podcast.png

On this episode of Garden Variety, IPR's Tony Sarabia talks with ISU fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack about the peach and cherry varieties that thrive most in this region, how best to prune stone fruit trees, and how to respond to bud damage and gummosis.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety Fruits and VegetablesGardeningTrees
Tony Sarabia
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
