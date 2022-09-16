© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.9 KUNI HD services are down until further notice.
Garden Variety.png
Garden Variety

Core knowledge for great apples

Published September 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety.png

One of life’s simple pleasures is biting into a crisp, fresh, locally grown apple — whether that’s an apple from a local orchard, your farmer’s market or your backyard.

ISU Extension fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack joins Garden Variety to talk apples. How do ya like that?

Guest
Suzanne Slack |Iowa State University Extension fruit crop specialist and ISU assistant professor of horticulture

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety Fruits and VegetablesGardeningTreesharvest
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content