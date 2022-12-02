© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Impeckable advice for supporting bird populations

Published December 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST
It's easy to take birds for granted since we see them all the time. But according to the 2022 U.S. State of Birds Report, the populations of more than half of all bird species in the United States are declining, and 70 species are on the brink of becoming endangered.

Birds are an important part of our ecosystem and gardeners, homeowners and landscapers can do a lot to attract and support them. Adam Janke is a wildlife specialist with Iowa State University Extension. He joins this episode of Garden Variety to discuss how we can support bird populations at different times of the year.

Guests

  • Adam Janke | associate professor of natural resource ecology and management and Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
