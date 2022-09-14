Birds begin fall migration to avoid the coming winter

As the days grow shorter many different animal species alter their behavior to prepare for winter. Upland sandpipers, ruby-throated hummingbirds, barn swallows and other birds who've filled Iowa skies in recent months are once again heading to their winter destinations to avoid the midwest's bitter winter.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by avid birders, Young Birders of Iowa Executive Director Tyler Harms and co-owner of Ames' Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras, to talk about the start of fall migration and the opportunities for birders.

Guests:

