Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Birds begin fall migration to avoid the coming winter

Published September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
As the days grow shorter many different animal species alter their behavior to prepare for winter. Upland sandpipers, ruby-throated hummingbirds, barn swallows and other birds who've filled Iowa skies in recent months are once again heading to their winter destinations to avoid the midwest's bitter winter.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by avid birders, Young Birders of Iowa Executive Director Tyler Harms and co-owner of Ames' Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras, to talk about the start of fall migration and the opportunities for birders.

Guests:

  • Todd Burras, Wild Birds Unlimited co-owner
  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa

Talk of Iowa BirdsBiology
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
