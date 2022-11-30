© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Cold winter months do not put birders into hibernation

Published November 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Snowburrowing, counter-current exchange and many other biological and behavioral adaptions help birds make Iowa their home when the cold months send other species south.

Executive director of Young Birders of Iowa Tyler Harms and the co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about winter birding opportunities, which species will endure winter in Iowa and how to adapt bird feeding routines to the cold season.

The two talked earlier this year about birding in the fall.

Wild Birds Unlimited is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Todd Burras, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited
  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Birdsoutdoor recreation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
