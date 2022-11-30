Cold winter months do not put birders into hibernation

Snowburrowing, counter-current exchange and many other biological and behavioral adaptions help birds make Iowa their home when the cold months send other species south.

Executive director of Young Birders of Iowa Tyler Harms and the co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about winter birding opportunities, which species will endure winter in Iowa and how to adapt bird feeding routines to the cold season.

The two talked earlier this year about birding in the fall.

Wild Birds Unlimited is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.

