Daffodils for spring? Groundbreaking

Daffodils are one of the brightest and most cheerful harbingers of spring. They come in many varieties and can bring some early spring color to almost any landscape — now is the time to plant them.

Guests:



Aaron Steil , ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist

, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist Cindy Haynes | professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

