Daffodils for spring? Groundbreaking

Published September 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Daffodils are one of the brightest and most cheerful harbingers of spring. They come in many varieties and can bring some early spring color to almost any landscape — now is the time to plant them.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist
  • Cindy Haynes | professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
