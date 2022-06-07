© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Bonus episode: gardening and native plants

Published June 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
It can be easy to feel helpless in the face of all of the environmental challenges we’re up against right now, but Doug Tallamy believes that there is something important you can do and that you should start with your own backyard.

On this bonus episode of the Garden Variety podcast, Charity speaks with Tallamy, a professor of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, to learn about the landscapes we’ve created, what the cost may be to many species and how each one of us can make a difference.

Guests

  • Douglas Tallamy, American entomologist, ecologist and conservationist and professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety GardeningEnvironmentIowa Lands
