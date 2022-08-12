Strong to the finish, overwintering spinach

This time of year is harvest season for many garden crops, but it’s also planting season! It’s time to plant, or at least plan, for the fall planting of cool season crops. Dan Fillius, an Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, speaks with Charity about how to take advantage of the weeks to come in the garden.

Guests



Dan Fillius | Commercial Vegetable and Specialty Crop Specialist

