Garden Variety

Strong to the finish, overwintering spinach

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
This time of year is harvest season for many garden crops, but it’s also planting season! It’s time to plant, or at least plan, for the fall planting of cool season crops. Dan Fillius, an Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, speaks with Charity about how to take advantage of the weeks to come in the garden.

  • Dan Fillius | Commercial Vegetable and Specialty Crop Specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
