Making your lawn seed-sational

If you’ve been struggling with a patchy lawn all summer, the time to make it better is now.

Iowa State University assistant professor of Horticulture and turf grass specialist Adam Thoms talks with Charity about lawn care: seeding, re-seeding, core aeration and other late summer tasks.

Guest:

Adam Thoms | Assistant Professor, Iowa State University Department of Horticulture

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.