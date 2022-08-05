© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Making your lawn seed-sational

Published August 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
If you’ve been struggling with a patchy lawn all summer, the time to make it better is now.

Iowa State University assistant professor of Horticulture and turf grass specialist Adam Thoms talks with Charity about lawn care: seeding, re-seeding, core aeration and other late summer tasks.

Guest:
Adam Thoms | Assistant Professor, Iowa State University Department of Horticulture

Garden Variety Gardening
