How to care for apple trees

It's time again for Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Apple trees burst into bloom across much of the Midwest this week, reminding us to make a plan for how to care for our trees this season. On this episode of Garden Variety, Charity speaks with Suzanne Slack of Iowa State University Extension about how to get your orchard off to a good growing season and handle all the problems that leave you stumped.

Guest:



Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University

