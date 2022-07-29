Answering berry important questions
A fruit crop specialist to discuss growing berries and some of the alternative berries that thrive in Iowa.
Talking about berries — you might already grow strawberries in your yard or search for wild blackberries, but there are alternatives to what you may be familiar with. On this episode of Garden Variety, guest host Tony Sarabia speaks with fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack about berries that do well in Iowa.
Guest
- Suzanne Slack | Assistant Professor, ISU Department of Horticulture