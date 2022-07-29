© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety.png
Garden Variety

Answering berry important questions

Published July 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety.png

A fruit crop specialist to discuss growing berries and some of the alternative berries that thrive in Iowa.

Talking about berries — you might already grow strawberries in your yard or search for wild blackberries, but there are alternatives to what you may be familiar with. On this episode of Garden Variety, guest host Tony Sarabia speaks with fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack about berries that do well in Iowa.

Guest

  • Suzanne Slack | Assistant Professor, ISU Department of Horticulture

Tags

Garden Variety GardeningFruits and Vegetables
Stay Connected
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Tony Sarabia
See stories by Tony Sarabia