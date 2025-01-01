Contact: mashford@nebraskapublicmedia.org

Job Title: Reporter, Harvest Public Media and Nebraska Public Media

Topic Expertise: Extensive experience reporting on state and federal courts in Nebraska, as well as broader issues of justice in the courts and correctional systems. Interested in reporting on energy and agricultural issues and health care.

Location: Omaha

Geographic Expertise: Born-and-raised in Nebraska and intimately familiar with the state's government, culture and quirks.

Education: B.S. in Medical Humanities from University of Nebraska at Omaha

Language: English

Honors & Awards: A-Mark Prize for Investigative Reporting (2025)

About Molly

Molly Ashford is a recent transplant (2025) to public media from the world of newspapers. She spent three years at the Omaha World-Herald, first covering general news and then as a beat reporter covering courts and crime.

While the day-to-day work often involved following developments in court cases, she spent her free time digging in to broader issues within the justice and prison systems. She continues to report on stories centered in the collateral trauma often caused by crime and the justice system, and she is honored to work alongside families and victims to tell their stories.

At Nebraska Public Media, Molly works with Harvest Public Media to produce stories on agriculture and environmental issues. She has taken a particular interest in stories about renewable energy.