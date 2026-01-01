Mike Moeller was born and raised in north Iowa and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1998. He attended the University of Iowa and obtained his B.B.A in Marketing. He spent nearly a decade working in marketing and sales in Chicago before relocating to St. Paul and attending Mitchell Hamline School of Law. After earning his law degree, Mike returned to his hometown of Clear Lake in 2013 to begin his legal career, and has been practicing in the area ever since.

Service has always been an integral part of Moeller’s life, and it was his desire to help others that led him to return to school to pursue his law degree. In addition to providing support and guidance in the legal realm today, he also serves as vice president of the Clear Lake Community School Board and as a member of the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission. In the past, he has served as president of the Clear Lake Noon Lions Club, president of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and served on the Family Preservation Court Steering Committee.