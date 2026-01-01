Harry is a (pseudo) retired television journalist who has worked for NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC as a senior correspondent. He hosted the CBS News morning programs The Early Show and its predecessor CBS This Morning for seventeen years. In July 2011, Smith left CBS News to become a correspondent for NBC News and the newsmagazine Rock Center with Brian Williams. He also served as an anchor for MSNBC, conducting daytime live coverage of breaking news and events since first appearing in November 2015. He started his career working in public radio and public television.

Smith was born in Lansing, Illinois. He received a bachelor's degree in communications and theater from Central College in Pella. Although he lives in New York, he serves on the Central College Board of Trustees and travels back to Iowa often.