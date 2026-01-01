With more than a decade in banking, Bethany Gorsch has built her career on strong relationships — with colleagues, customers and the communities she serves. As senior vice president of Treasury Management, she focuses on strategic growth by empowering a talented team to deliver practical and forward-thinking solutions. Gorsch creates a culture of trust, accountability and shared success that strengthens the bank and the businesses that depend on Hills Bank.

Growing up on a farm in Williamsburg taught her the value of hard work, adaptability, and smart use of technology. She earned a degree in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Iowa, a certificate in Leadership Studies, and holds the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) designation. She currently runs a calving operation and remains involved in 4-H.