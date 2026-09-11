In photos: Remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, 25 years later

Across the country, ceremonies are being held to honor the thousands killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, when commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center's twin towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pa.

See photos of 25th anniversary commemorations from New York, Arlington, Va., Austin, Texas, Chicago, St. Louis, and Shanksville, Pa.

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Finn Gomez/Getty Images / Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on September 11, 2026 in Arlington, Va.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Darlene Johnson and David Johnson, both of Florissant, Mo., look over one of the flags at the "Flags of Valor" installation on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Former U.S. President Biden, former U.S. President George W. Bush, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Vice President Vance attend the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP / President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an observance ceremony on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at the Pentagon.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters Pool via AP / Matt Dunleavy and his daughter Ellie Dunleavy take part in a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City on Friday.

David Dee Delgado - Pool/Getty Images / A man wearing a tie depicting the Twin Towers stands ahead of a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on Friday.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Hillel Schultz, 8, looks on during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the courtyard of the Pentagon on Friday in Arlington, Va.

Patricia Lim/KUT News / Brooks Penny, 9, Harper Penny, 12, Mabrey Penny, 11, Isla Penny, 6, Charlotte Zwolinski, 6, Kensie Zwolinski, 9, and Madelyn Zwolinski, 4, holds their posters up for the Austin fire fighters during the annual Austin Fire Department Memorial Stair Climb at Pleasant Valley Tower on Friday. Austin firefighters climbed the tower until they reached 1,386 feet, the height of the World Trade Center, to pay tribute to firefighters who died on 9/11.

Patricia Lim/KUT News / Austin firefighters enter the Pleasant Valley Tower during the annual Austin Fire Department Memorial Stair Climb on Friday.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / People look on during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the courtyard of the Pentagon on September 11, 2026 in Arlington, Va.

David Dee Delgado - Pool/Getty Images / 9/11 survivor George Mironis holds a photograph of a firefighter who died in the attacks and a note ahead of a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2026, in New York City.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Suzi Mahe, a 66-year-old volunteer from University City, Mo., adjusts a portrait honoring Army Cpl. Jonathan Schiller of Iowa at the "Flags of Valor" installation on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis. More than 7,600 American flags honor service members, first responders and civilians who died in the Sept. 11th attacks and subsequent military conflicts.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times / Members of the Chicago Fire Department commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during a ceremony at Navy Pier, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images / Visitors explore the grounds of the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 10, 2026, in Shanksville, Pa. United Airlines Flight 93, carrying 40 passengers and crew members, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa., on September 11, 2001, after the passengers and crew attempted to regain control of the hijacked aircraft.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images / People pause at the memorial during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City on Friday.