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John Ternus takes over Apple as Tim Cook steps aside

WBUR
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

A new era begins at Apple on Tuesday as John Ternus steps in as the company’s new CEO. Tim Cook, who has served as the company’s chief executive since 2011, will stay on as executive chairman.

Ternus will oversee the expected rollout of the new foldable iPhone this month and lead the company into the age of artificial intelligence.

Mark Gurman, managing editor of the consumer technology team at Bloomberg News and chief correspondent for Apple, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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