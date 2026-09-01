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Director Steven Soderbergh on AI, your rights and consent

WBUR
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh is thinking a lot about what AI means for those in the entertainment industry.

He sits on the board of The Human Consent Foundation, a nonprofit that has designed a tool so anyone can declare how artificial intelligence companies can or cannot use their voices, image and movements.

Soderbergh and co-founder Nikki Hexum talk about why the tool is needed with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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