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Israel is trying to sway American sentiments through AI-written text messages

WBUR
Published August 6, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
U.S. and Israeli flags fly in Tel Aviv. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
U.S. and Israeli flags fly in Tel Aviv. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

In recent months, millions of Americans’ cell phones have been been flooded with texts asking questions about Israel. They come from a group called Friends For Peace, and are written with artificial intelligence. The push is part of a campaign bankrolled by government of Israel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong Speaks with Maggie Severns, an enterprise reporter at the Wall Street Journal who has reported on the campaign and the group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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