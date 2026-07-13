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Objection: The bizarre AI appeals court for the rich

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

The Hollywood Reporter’s Gary Baum was baffled when he received an email saying, “Someone has filed an objection against something you wrote.” He fell down a wormhole and learned about a new tech startup called Objection, which holds artificial intelligence tribunals to attempt to “adjudicate a determination of truth.”

Baum joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about what he found.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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