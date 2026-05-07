New Mexico opens investigations into possible crimes at Epstein's old ranch

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In addition to his island and his Manhattan mansion, the late Jeffrey Epstein owned a sprawling ranch in New Mexico. For decades, there have been questions about whether there were crimes committed there. After calls from the public, New Mexico officials have opened up two new investigations. Daniel Montano of member station KUNM in Albuquerque reports.

DANIEL MONTANO, BYLINE: South of Santa Fe sits about 10,000 acres of remote high desert Epstein called the Zorro Ranch. It had a helipad, airstrip and hangar to go with a mansion. It's where some of Epstein's victims say they were assaulted. For years, there have been suspicions - noted by officials and in talk radio chatter - of crimes at the ranch, even claims bodies might be buried on the grounds. Connections have been alleged to several prominent figures.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Singing) You were so young you could have...

MONTANO: In March on International Women's Day in downtown Albuquerque, hundreds of protesters caravaned out to the ranch, which was sold a few years ago, to demand answers and justice. One of the demonstrators was Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre, before taking her own life, alleged years of abuse at the ranch.

SKY ROBERTS: This is what we need to see more of, state by state. I think New Mexico is taking the first initiative. I think the people of New Mexico are demanding answers. They're demanding justice that starts here. And there's so much more that we can continue to fight for.

MONTANO: New Mexico launched two investigations in mid-February. One, unanimously created by the state House of Representatives, known as the Truth Commission, will head a civil investigation. It's funded by $2 million from settlements related to Epstein's bank accounts. The attorney general's office, around the same time, announced it was reopening an old criminal investigation into allegations of illegal activity at the ranch, and it performed a search of the property with search and rescue dogs. Democratic State Representative and Truth Commission Chair Andrea Romero says the commission will focus on systemic issues that might have attracted Epstein to the state or if anyone played a role in sweeping things under the rug.

ANDREA ROMERO: We don't know. I mean, that's just it. If that wasn't the case, then what was the case? What happened here? We know that there are survivors that were on the record reporting abuse. Why did their case never make it to the state nor federal government to hold that to account in some way, shape or form?

MONTANO: Romero says the commission will subpoena witnesses and compel testimony if necessary. It's already received a flood of tips, and she says it has a list of names of former ranch employees, possible co-conspirators and the people of Stanley, the closest town to the ranch.

ROMERO: We're a living community of folks that knew people that worked there, that saw this guy parading around town where he did yoga, where he grocery shopped. You know, this is a community that knew about these folks living here.

MONTANO: Republican State Representative Andrea Reeb is also a member of the commission. She says the political will to follow through is bipartisan.

ANDREA REEB: I think everybody wants to know what happened. And everybody, of course, has sympathy for the survivors and the victims that, you know, aren't around anymore. But everyone just wants to know the truth.

MONTANO: During the rally back in March at Zorro Ranch, Roberts said it was time for the state to follow the truth wherever it leads.

ROBERTS: Behind those gates, survivors endured abuse and suffering that cannot be fully put into words. And the people responsible believed they were untouchable, protected by wealth, shielded by power and convinced the law would never reach them. Well, we're here to say that money and power do not buy you a different set of laws.

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MONTANO: Contacted again recently, Roberts said he's heartened by the state's work so far, and that with enough effort, the investigations will reveal what he called the tragedies suffered and find justice for survivors. The commission is scheduled to release its initial report on July 31. For NPR News, I'm Daniel Montano in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

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