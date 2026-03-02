Trump defends Iran strikes, offers objectives for military operation

Updated March 2, 2026 at 11:59 AM CST

President Trump said Monday the strikes in Iran are aimed at destroying Iran's missile capabilities, its navy, making sure it cannot obtain a nuclear weapon and preventing it from arming and funding terrorism across the globe.

He offered no new details about the length or scope of the strikes that began over the weekend and has so far resulted in the death of four American soldiers.

Trump reiterated that diplomatic attempts had failed repeatedly in the lead up to the strikes.

"The regime's conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically, and this posed a very clear colossal threat to America and our forces stationed overseas," Trump said from the White House, ahead of a Medal of Honor ceremony.

"The regime already had missiles capable of hitting Europe and our bases, both local and overseas, and would soon have had missiles capable of reaching our beautiful America," he said.

The remarks were Trump's first in public since the U.S. and Israel launched their military operation Saturday against Iran, despite weeks of talks designed to stave off a conflict. (He released two prerecorded video messages after the conflict began.) That operation – and Iran's retaliation – has resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader and some of its senior leadership, embroiled other Middle Eastern nations in the conflict, and led to the deaths of four American service members in Kuwait.

Earlier Monday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the U.S.-Israeli action was in response to the Islamic republic's years-long targeting of the U.S. military and interests around the world.

"We didn't start this war but under President Trump we're finishing it," he said.

Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that the military objective in Iran "will be difficult to achieve, and in some cases, will be difficult and gritty work."

"We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimize losses," Caine said.

Hegseth said the U.S. goal in Iran was to "destroy the missile threats, destroy the navy, no nukes." He rejected the notion that the conflict would be prolonged or would engage in nation-building.

Caine said the mission was "to protect and defend ourselves, and together with our regional partners, prevent Iran from the ability to project power outside of its borders."

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs said some of the work was the result of "months, and in some cases, years, of deliberate planning and refinement."

He said the initial phase targeted Iranians' command and control infrastructure, naval forces, ballistic missile sites and intelligence infrastructure, "leaving the adversary without the ability to see, coordinate or respond effectively."

Trump told The New York Times on Sunday that combat operations will continue for "four to five weeks" if necessary – until all U.S. objectives are achieved. He did not elaborate on what those objectives were.

Copyright 2026 NPR