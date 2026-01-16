Trump threatens military action in Minneapolis. And, inside his healthcare plan

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota to stop protests in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, immigration officers shot an immigrant man in the leg, sparking unrest on the city's north side. There are as many as 3,000 federal immigration officers on the ground or expected to arrive soon in the Twin Cities, NPR's Meg Anderson tells Up First.

Octavio Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters (R) are confronted by an ICE supporter during a demonstration outside the Bishop Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan.15, 2026. Hundreds more federal agents were heading to Minneapolis, the U.S. Homeland Security chief said on Jan. 11, brushing aside demands by the Midwestern city's Democratic leaders to leave after an immigration officer fatally shot a woman protester.

🎧 Fierce resistance to ICE's presence continues noisily, as community members follow immigration agents in their vehicles. Anderson notes that observers filming and making noise are peaceful acts of resistance that are constitutionally protected. However, ICE has responded aggressively over the last five days with tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls to disperse crowds. Some people in the community are afraid to leave their homes, including an asylum seeker, who asked to only be identified by her first initial, A. She feels like she can't see a future for herself or her family.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado came to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump for the first time and presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize. She is pushing to remain part of Venezuela's future after the U.S. military operation that resulted in the seizure of Nicolás Maduro. Trump has sidelined Machado and is backing Venezuela's acting president.

🎧 After Maduro's capture, Trump shockingly said he was not backing Machado for president because she didn't have the support or respect within her country. Bloomberg and The Economist's recent polling shows she has substantial support, and people widely believe her party won the disputed 2024 presidential election by a landslide. NPR's Carrie Kahn says the timing of Machado's meeting was extraordinary as acting President Delcy Rodríguez gave a scheduled State of the Nation speech. Venezuela was attacked by the strongest military in the world, but it has to resume diplomatic relations with the U.S., she said.

Yesterday, Trump announced an outline for new health care legislation, which he has dubbed the "Great Healthcare Plan." The White House issued a fact sheet outlining a framework the administration is asking Congress to develop, with four pillars: drug price reforms, health insurance reforms, price transparency for health costs, and fraud protections and safeguards.

🎧 One thing that jumped out to NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin about the fact sheet is that the policies are not new, but like a compilation of the greatest hits of Republican health policy ideas. The proposal doesn't mention repealing Obamacare, but, given the sparse details provided, it seems to want to let people use federal dollars to buy plans that don't offer comprehensive coverage. The president's plan could potentially weaken Healthcare.gov because its plans can be expensive but offer essential benefits and don't discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions.

Antoine Doré for NPR /

People who have a fear of not being able to sleep are experiencing a phenomenon called "sleep anxiety," which, if it is left untreated, can prevent people from getting any shut-eye. One of the most effective ways to overcome this form of anxiety is through cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I). But you don't need the official program to benefit from CBT-I. Whether you're dealing with some sleep stress or simply struggling with an off-night from time to time, these CBT-I practices can help:

💤 Wake up at the same time every day, which can help your body know when it's time to get sleepy.

💤 Pick a time to transition from daytime activities to nighttime activities in an effort to focus on winding down for bed earlier.

💤 If stress comes before bedtime, put some dedicated "worry time" on your calendar during daylight hours. You could use that time to write out what's bothering you so you can relax later.

For more guidance on how to beat the anxiety of insomnia, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

John Medland / Paramount+ / Paramount+ Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir and Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Kristen Stewart makes her feature-length directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir about growing up with an abusive father and confronting personal memories. Hear what Stewart told Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep about the film.

📺 TV: NPR's Eric Deggans finds Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to be promising, setting the table for future achievement, but not quite ready to prove its value against Trek series legends like Captain Kirk or Mr. Spock.

📚 Books: The new year brings promising titles from George Saunders, Julian Barnes, Jennette McCurdy, Karl Ove Knausgaard, and more. See what publishes this month.

🎵 Music: From Dry Cleaning's Secret Love to Jenny On Holiday's Quicksand Heart, check out the new music that was released today. Plus, a musical playlist to start your weekend off right.

❓ Quiz: I scored a decent seven out of 10. Think you can beat that? Put your knowledge to the test!

/ Tom Sinclair / Tom Sinclair Tom Sinclair today, smiling while he holds a large cauliflower.

When Tom Sinclair was 6 years old, he wandered away from his family's campsite on Lake Superior and got lost. At dawn, he heard the voice of his unsung hero, a stranger who was part of an extensive search to find him. Now, at 66, Sinclair still keeps the newspaper clipping about his rescue and believes the man saved his life. A new national database helps track how state and local governments spend their share of settlement funds. This includes the District of Columbia, which will receive more than $80 million in opioid settlement money over the coming years. (via WAMU) Jodie Foster has spoken French since childhood, but only now has she taken on a lead role scripted almost entirely in the language of Molière, for A Private Life. And, she hopes to take part in more French films.

