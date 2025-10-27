Cameroon awaits election results as its 92-year-old leader seeks an eighth term

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The world's oldest head of state has claimed another term. Occasionally, you do hear of a president holding on into his 90s, and President Paul Biya of Cameroon is 92. His government just claimed an unprecedented eighth term in office for him, despite independent tallies suggesting he lost. Demonstrations broke out in several towns and cities even ahead of today's announcement, and more unrest is expected. NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu was at the electoral commission in the capital, Yaounde, earlier, and he did not expect everyone to accept the result.

EMMANUEL AKINWOTU, BYLINE: Well, from countless conversations we've had with people here - analysts, observers and just day-to-day people - a common sentiment really is that enough is enough. And almost everyone I've spoken to have only actually known one president in their lifetime - Paul Biya - and the frustration shows. Obviously, this is the world's youngest continent. Africa's the world's youngest continent. The median age in Cameroon is just 19. And there's really a feeling of absurdity, maybe even embarrassment, at a president that's rarely seen, rarely heard from. Even during the campaign, he actually only made one campaign appearance. He spends most of his time abroad, particularly in Switzerland, with a - while a tight network of his allies, some of whom are his family members, control the country.

INSKEEP: Amazing that he's mostly not even there, lives abroad. Is there any real opposition figure who is in the country?

AKINWOTU: Well, yes. You know, usually, anyone who's seen as a real threat to President Biya is disqualified or jailed before the vote. But this time, the government was blindsided, actually, by one of their own, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former minister and longtime spokesperson for Biya. He actually only left the government a few months ago. He wasn't really viewed as a future president in Cameroon. A Catholic bishop in Cameroon who was rallying support for him even called him, quote, "a better devil," essentially, as someone who's part of the political class that people are fed up with. But it also captures just how desperate people are for change, almost no matter what that looks like. And last week, Tchiroma declared himself the winner.

INSKEEP: Declared himself the winner, but two weeks now of delays - I guess because the government fears the reaction. Is that right?

AKINWOTU: Yes. You know, they've been extremely wary. The results were meant to be announced on Thursday. They've been delayed to today. Many people in Cameroon believe Tchiroma's claim, based on independent tallies at some of the biggest polling areas. And he's been calling for protests and for people to defend the true result.

ISSA TCHIROMA BAKARY: (Speaking French).

AKINWOTU: And he's been warning of plans by the government to arrest him. We've seen protests already in several towns and cities, particularly Douala, the commercial capital, and Garoua, where Tchiroma is from in the north. And these are likely to intensify. About four people at least have been killed so far as police forces have stepped in with a lot of force. Crucially, Tchiroma has also called for those in government and the military to take a stand. And several countries in West and Central Africa have had military coups in the last few years, and the kind of risk of that hangs over these tensions.

INSKEEP: Is the government cracking down on the opposition as they have in the past?

AKINWOTU: Yes. They're clearly worried. You know, several political figures, activists have been arrested in the last few weeks. Internet access in Cameroon has been disrupted. There's really a clamor for change in the country that the government is working to suppress. And what's happening here has real parallels with a number of African countries with young populations ruled by older leaders who are notionally democratic but have real questions of legitimacy.

INSKEEP: NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu. Thanks so much for the reporting from Cameroon.

AKINWOTU: Thanks, Steve.

