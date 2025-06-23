U.S. strikes on Iran spark patriotism in Tehran, one resident says

/ Protesters chant slogans as one of them holds up a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a protest following the U.S. attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

After the U.S. bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, President Trump mused online about a regime change in the country.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that some residents of Tehran took to the streets on Sunday to protest the U.S. and its involvement in the conflict.

“What I can see here in Iran from the social and political point of view, [the U.S.] made a mistake,” said Ali Safari, former news editor and Tehran resident. “They made a really bad mistake.”

6 questions with Ali Safari

What is life in Tehran like right now?

“We have had lots of bombardments targeting different parts of the city last night. Also, it was really massive explosions that we have had. Part of that was because of the activity of the air defense system here in Tehran.

“I have heard some rumors and news that my university [was] also damaged because of targeting somewhere, which was really close to my university, but I haven’t seen the pictures yet.

“But what we have seen right now, comparing to last week, residents returned to the city. So, it’s a little bit, if you drive in Tehran, you can experience some usual traffic jams that we have had before a starting war. But now we are experiencing a situation of a full-scale war.”

When the strikes hit, where do you go?

“Since the second day of the war, the government announced that they’re going to open the metro stations. They are a little bit more safe underground. They announced the schools, mosques also. Some people are preparing to be there. It’s a little bit more safe for them.

“But what I can see right now, the people who are staying here in Tehran, they prefer to stay at their homes and watch and see what will happen.

“It’s really terrifying for the people who haven’t experienced the war situation for more than 40 years.”

What was the reaction in Iran when the U.S. got involved by sending strikes?

“When your country is under attack, no matter who is in charge, no matter who is leading this country, the sense of patriotism [is] going to emerge.”

How does patriotism fit in with the broader domestic political tensions in Iran? Does it change how people see their theocratic government?

“Due to the domestic pressure that you are mentioning, due to that domestic pressure of the people, the government accepted the wills of the people, the wills of the nation, in order that we engage with the West, engage with the United States of America indirectly.

“Then when you are negotiating with the United States of America at the time when you trusted the United States of America that you are in a diplomatic path, suddenly they attack you. There [is] going to be no trust.”

What effect has nationalism had on the broader protest movements against the Iranian government?

“The situation of the society changed in the favor of the government. You can even imagine that inside Israel, this is the nature of the war. This is the same inside Iran.”

What worries you about this situation continuing to evolve?

“I cannot guarantee that I’m gonna be alive to see what is going to be the future of Iran and my country. But what I can say, I’m really afraid of a regional war because the military is not option. If you want to engage in diplomacy, you have to continue the diplomatic way.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

