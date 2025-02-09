© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
See Spot run: Photos from a historic Puppy Bowl

By Emma Bowman
Published February 9, 2025 at 7:45 PM CST
Belle and Maya run a play against pup-ponent Callen.
Team Fluff fetched the Lombarky Trophy to win the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. The team narrowly snatched a repeat win away from Team Ruff, which tailed by just 2 points for a final score of 68-66.

But it was Team Ruff who earned the Most Valuable Puppy Award. Foxtrot, a border collie who emerged as a clear contender after scoring his second touchdown of the game, earned the honor.

Mercury brought some much-needed levity to the fierce competition. The Great Pyrenees and Maremma Sheepdog mix took home the Underdog Award for being "the chillest dog on the field." The Pittsburgh native enjoyed the action while comfortably splayed out in the middle of the turf.

Charlotte, a cocker spaniel, deserves a special shoutout for scoring a touchdown and a field goal simultaneously — a historic first for the 21-year tradition — for Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl, airing annually on Animal Planet, aims to raise awareness of the millions of pets in the U.S. that need adoption.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Teammates Coto, left, and Zinnia hype each other up.
Mardi Paws, Sully and Meatball go at it during the Puppy Bowl.
Unnecessary ruff-ness? Gorby looks on as Trio bites Princess Sophia's uniform.
Foxtrot, a border collie hailing from Minnesota, was crowned MVP of the 21st Puppy Bowl.
Emma Bowman
