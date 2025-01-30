FDA upgrades recall of Lay's potato chips to most serious level

An FDA recall on Lay's potato chips originally issued in December has been upgraded by the agency to its highest risk level.

Three things to know

The original recall was issued mid-December, with more than 6,000 bags of Lay's 13 oz. bags of classic chips removed from shelves in Washington and Oregon. The problem ingredient identified was "undeclared milk" which poses a risk to those with severe sensitivities or allergies. On Jan. 27th, the FDA upgraded the recall to "Class I," their most severe, meaning that, "the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to their website.

What other recalls have happened recently?

It appears that eggs can't stay out of the headlines as a recall on Kirkland Brand eggs, sold at Costco, received the same designation in late December after the FDA first issued a voluntary recall in November.

The recall covered 10,800 packages of 24-count eggs, sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name and described as organic and pasture-raised.

No, it's not just you; food recalls have been increasing lately. Read here to find out why.



