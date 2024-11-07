© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Republicans have the House, but there are still tight races that haven't been called

By Hilary Fung,
Domenico Montanaro
Published November 7, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST

Updated November 13, 2024 at 22:48 PM ET

With a call of a House race in Arizona from the Associated Press Wednesday night, Republicans have now won enough seats to control the lower chamber in the next Congress.

That means President-elect Donald Trump will have full control of the levers of power in Washington. But there are still a handful of House races that have not yet been called. Those are listed below.

The size of Republicans' majority was thrown into doubt by the resignation of Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, whom Trump said he will nominate for attorney general.

