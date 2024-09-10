2024 NPR Election News

-
Trump and Harris didn't directly interact while he was in the White House and she was in the Senate. She debated fellow vice presidential candidate Mike Pence in 2020.
-
NPR will offer live coverage, including live updates online, of the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast on Tuesday. Tune in to NPR's live on-air coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET.
-
The ABC News presidential debate will be the first time Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump face off ahead of the 2024 election. Here's what to expect.
-
A New York judge agreed to delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump in a criminal hush money case.
-
In dropping his presidential bid, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he'd seek to remove his name from about 10 battleground state ballots, but an NPR review finds it is likely not possible in certain states.