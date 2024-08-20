© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Here’s who’s speaking on Day 2 of the DNC

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:15 AM CDT
Updated August 20, 2024 at 20:49 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

President Biden has officially passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris. Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago celebrated his legacy. Starting Tuesday, the focus shifts more to the future.

Convention organizers said they will highlight differences between the Harris-Walz campaign’s vision and that of the Trump-Vance ticket. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak, as are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Tuesday night:

As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call — though this year’s is even more symbolic than most. Delegates have already cast their votes for Vice President Harris to be the party’s nominee.

The candidates are taking their message beyond the convention hall Tuesday, too. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for an evening rally. Both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding press conferences about crime in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT), but ran much later on Monday night. Here is the fuller programming list as released by the Democratic National Convention Committee, in order of appearance, with approximate timing:

5:30 PM
Call to Order
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In
The Honorable Mitch Landrieu
DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation
Rabbi Sharon Brous
IKAR

Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef
The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance
Joshua Davis

National Anthem
Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks
Jason Carter
Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”
The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6:00 PM
Remarks
Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks
Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks
Nabela Noor
Content creator

Remarks
The Honorable Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks
Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster

7:00 PM
Roll Call

Remarks
Minnesota Delegation

Remarks
California Delegation

8:00 PM
Host Introduction
Ana Navarro

Remarks
The Honorable Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks
The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks
The Honorable JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois

Remarks
Ken Chenault
American business executive

Remarks
The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico

9:00 PM
Keynote Remarks
Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks
The Honorable John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks
Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States

10:00 PM

Remarks
Barack Obama
44th President of the United States

Benediction
Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.
African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.

Loading...

NPR Washington Desk
