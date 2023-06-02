Pence won't be charged in DOJ classified documents investigation

The Justice Department is closing its investigation into classified documents found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence. No charges will be filed.

An adviser to Pence says they are pleased but not surprised at the end of the federal probe.

Two sources confirm the Justice Department sent a letter to Pence saying the investigation would close without any finding of criminal wrongdoing.

The news was first reported by CNN and comes days before Pence is expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential bid.

Earlier this year, a lawyer for Pence found several dozen documents in the former vice president's Indiana home and promptly turned the papers over to the government.

A separate investigation into obstruction and mishandling of top secret documents by former President Donald Trump — as well as a special counsel probe into classified documents found in President Biden's home and office — are still underway.

