Support IPR's Move to Main

What is IPR’s Master Control?

When you turn on the radio or stream us online, you hear news, music, and voices that matter to you. Behind the scenes, our Master Control supported by our Broadcast Operations team is the technical heartbeat that makes this possible. They:



Keep us on the air with a clear, reliable signal.

Receive audio from our studios in Cedar Falls, Iowa City, Ames and Des Moines and deliver it to you via IPR stations around the state.

Support live broadcasts, from daily talk shows to breaking news.

Manage the sound you hear, ensuring smooth automation and high-quality audio.

Maintain compliance and safety, including emergency alerts.

Expand our reach through streaming, podcasts, and smart speakers.

Simply put: if programming is the voice of IPR, Broadcast Operations is the lifeline that delivers it to you.

Where is Master Control moving to?

We will be moving from our current place on Iowa State University's campus to 415 Main Street in Ames. We spent a lot of time considering our options, and we're really excited about this space. The site already has a radio tower, and has a similar footprint to our current Master Control. We'll also have a more visible location in the Ames community. You'll see us when you're at the farmers market, or at your favorite lunch spot on Main Street!

What does the project entail?

The move will cost an estimated $2 million over the next two years as we aim to relocate by June 2028. That number includes the cost of renovating our new space to fit our needs. As we move our equipment into the new space, we’ll also be making some needed upgrades to our technology to keep our service reliable and strong.

How does this project impact IPR as a whole?

Master Control keeps our signals online all across the state. This move will make our service more reliable, and will lay a foundation for IPR’s future.

An investment in the Master Control move is an investment in IPR's longevity. A donation of any amount makes a difference.

Join our community of supporters with a donation today.