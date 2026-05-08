‘Manhole Michelangelo’ found not guilty on charges related to his street art

Brandon Bradshaw beamed as he spoke with reporters Thursday outside the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center immediately after a jury found him not guilty on misdemeanor charges tied to his painted manhole covers.

The 47-year-old Sioux City man said his artwork brings the same kind of happiness for others as he felt after hearing the decision.

“With a not guilty verdict, I think more people are willing to get behind these flowers, and more businesses, and hopefully we can continue making people smile,” Bradshaw said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio One of Brandon Bradshaw's creations in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

Bradshaw faced charges of criminal mischief and public consumption of alcohol after his arrest in November. The case drew national attention, including from The Wall Street Journal, because of the colorful flower designs he painted in his east-side neighborhood.

The paintings featured bright flowers flowing over manhole covers and cracks in roadways. Many residents praised the creations for adding positivity to public spaces.

“The mental health issues in our community and every community are a huge deal, and when people see these flowers, it does something to them,” Bradshaw said. "It sparks something, and so it most definitely has to continue."

The criminal mischief charge carried a possible sentence of up to one year in jail, fines of more than $2,500, plus restitution. The public consumption charge carried a sentence of 30 days in jail and a smaller fine. A spokesperson for the City of Sioux City said it cost $349.50 to remove some of the paint from a section of street.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Brandon Bradshaw says he uses marking paint instead of permanent spray paint, so the images fade over time.

Bradshaw’s legal battle included an effort earlier this year to have the charges dismissed.

In January, his attorney, Scott Bixenman, asked a judge to drop the charges. Bixenman told the judge that an agreement had been reached involving Bradshaw, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, and Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan, that called for no prosecution.

However, the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office said it did not have the authority to resolve the criminal case independently. A judge ruled in favor of the prosecution and allowed the case to proceed.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Brandon Bradshaw paints colorful flower designs on a variety of surfaces, including manhole covers, landscaping rocks and garages.

In an email response, Bixenman said taking the issue to trial was a waste of taxpayer money.

"When an individual tries only to spread goodwill in his community and is treated as a criminal, that is not justice," he said. "As I have said repeatedly, this case belonged in a conversation, not a courtroom."

Bixenman called the original agreement between the city and his client a "shining example" of conflict resolution.

"Unfortunately, the State chose to disavow that agreement that it seemingly had little stake in," Bixenman added. "I am extremely grateful ... for the just result and for the members of the jury who said it the same way."

Bradshaw praised his legal representation and all those who stood by him during his legal battle.

“I want to tell everybody, thank you for the support. I'm absolutely grateful. I didn't intend for any of this to happen, but it did," Bradshaw said. "These people in Sioux City are amazing, and I'm glad everybody got behind this.”

Now, feeling vindicated, Bradshaw said he plans to work with the City of Sioux City to have his artwork spread throughout the community.

“I hope we can continue making these flowers bloom and get them all over now," Bradshaw said.

The Woodbury County Attorney's Office did not respond to a request by IPR News for comment.