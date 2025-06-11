Ames ends its police advisory committee in response to a state law going into effect this summer

To comply with a new state law, the city of Ames is dissolving its police advisory committee. At a meeting Tuesday, the city council repealed the ordinance that established the committee.

Chief of Police Geoff Huff said volunteers in the Ames Resident Police Advisory Committee (ARPAC) learned about police procedures, reviewed hundreds of policies and offered suggestions. They also supported the police department’s community outreach events, like National Night Out and Shop With A Cop.

“But lot of what ARPAC has done is just bring that different perspective,” Huff said. “We had very good discussions during all of our meetings. It's a really good group of people, very committed to their community and to the police department.”

The Ames City Council approved an ordinance to create ARPAC in October 2021. It was in response to national calls for police reform following George Floyd’s murder and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think those were very difficult times, turbulent times, and I've got to give credit to … the citizens of Ames,” said Steven Schainker, city manager.

Other Iowa cities, including Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Iowa City, Dubuque and University Heights, have their own police advisory boards.

What's in the new Iowa law?

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last month that says a city with a civil service commission “shall not adopt, enforce, or otherwise administer an ordinance, motion, resolution, or amendment, or use any other means, to establish a board or other entity for the purpose of citizen review of the conduct of officers.”

The law also creates a new process for police officers and other city employees to appeal their firing, suspension or demotion. It takes effect Aug. 16.

Lawmakers who supported the legislation said it helps protect civil servants from being unfairly targeted and fired.

Ames City Council member Tim Gartin said communities should be able to “craft solutions that work best for them.”

“We wouldn't begin to tell Davenport or Sioux City how to make such personal decisions for their communities,” Gartin said. “I would ask the Legislature to leave us alone, to allow us to make decisions. There was so much work that went into this, and it was very successful.”

Huff said outreach and education remain part of the police department’s mission.

“We're bringing ARPAC to a close, but there are still some things that a committee could work with us on that is outside of reviewing the conduct of police officers,” Huff said, adding that the committee members have indicated they still want to be involved.

Schainker clarified this would not be a city council committee. Rather, the police chief could have an advisory committee.