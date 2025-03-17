Iowa Senate passes bill to ban citizen police review boards

The Iowa Senate passed a bill Monday that would prohibit cities with a civil service commission from having a citizen police review board.

Five cities in Iowa currently have boards that allow members of the public to review police misconduct and discipline. The boards in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Iowa City, Dubuque and University Heights would have to be eliminated if the bill becomes law.

The bill would also change procedures for civil service commissions when employees — including police officers — appeal their firing, suspension or demotion.

Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, says the bill is needed to make the disciplinary process fair for police officers.

“These review boards have the ability to talk about officers, worry about what happened on a particular case. That officer, because of his legal requirements, can’t come in there and defend himself in any way, shape or form. That’s not what this state is about. That’s not what this country is about.”

Some Democrats say the bill will hurt some cities’ efforts to be responsive to their communities in terms of policing. An identical bill is eligible for debate in the House.