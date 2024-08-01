Bird flu outbreak leads to decline in dairy shows

Trenton McCabe and his Brown Swiss named Abigail won grand champion on opening day at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville.

“It's awesome,” Trenton said. “I was shocked because she wasn't acting as good as she did last year and they don’t always act like they do at home.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Trenton McCabe of Moville is grand champion of the Woodbury County Fair Dairy Show.

The teen and his two-year-old bovine caught the attention of judge Fred Hall, a western Iowa dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“That young cow had a good mammary system,” Hall said. “That's 40-plus percent of the cow's value. It's the 'factory' that produces milk.”

Hall, who judged several dairy shows this year, noticed entries fell in areas of northwest Iowa with bird flu outbreaks. For example, in Sioux County, with the highest number of dairy cows in the state, numbers were off at least 30%.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio ISU Extension Dairy Specialist Fred Hall started judging dairy shows at the age of 20 while attending Iowa State University. Hall said Iowa State Fair officials expect lower dairy entries this year due to outbreaks of bird flu.

“Absolutely, it is a concern. It’s zoonotic, it can go from a bird to a cow to a human,” Hall said. “Fortunately, cows get sick and they go off production, but they don't die. You don't have to euthanize when they get it.”

Hall said human infections aren’t usually that severe either.

“When people get it, it's kind of like conjunctivitis, like pinkeye. You really don't even feel that bad, except your eyes are red and itchy,” Hall said. “But we're concerned because of the fact that can transmute. But we're blessed that in about 20 to 30 days, the cows come back in production and appear healthy again."

To prevent the spread of the virus at the fair, all entries required testing.

“Every cow or heifer that comes from a premises with lactating cows has to have a bulk tank test and then a sick pen test,” Hall said.

Trenton’s mother, Ashley McCade, wasn’t overly concerned about bird flu since the family owns a small, non-commercial herd.

1 of 7 — woodbury-county-fair-dairy-winner.jpg Trenton McCabe showed his cow, Abigail, at the Woodbury County Fair. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 7 — woodbury-county-fair-teen-and-calf.jpg Ashleyn Weber of Danbury, 16, holds her calf named Outlaw. Weber said he got his name due to his spunky attitude. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 7 — woodbury county fair-dairy-juding.jpg Fred Hall judges Ashleyn Weber's dairy steer at the Woodbury County Fair. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 7 — woodbury-county-fair-owen-and-goat.jpg Owen McCabe, 10, held his Nubian goat named Stella. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 7 — woodbury-county-fair-chickens.jpg The first Woodbury County Fair was held in 1928. This year's event runs from July 31 through Aug. 4. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 6 of 7 — IMG_4456.jpg Kylee McDermott, 14, shows ducks, chickens, rabbits and pigeons at the Woodbury County Fair. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 7 of 7 — img_4450_720.jpg Nicole Badgerow is in charge of the Woodbury County Fair in Moville. On opening day — July 31, 2024 — the heat index soared, reaching more than 100°. "Obviously, being one of the last county fairs, we kind of stick through it. And we do everything we can, and we have fans on all the livestock and we go from there," she said. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

“Even with that though, we were still required to test for it a week before the fair,” she said. "Then we just had to bring the papers to the fair, proving that the testing was done, and obviously it was negative.”

Hall said that since Woodbury County isn’t known for raising dairy cattle, the show saw about the same number of entries as in other years — around ten.

The McCabe family is trying to build support for dairy cattle at the Woodbury County Fair. They hope others will see Trenton’s success and follow his lead.

“We're really trying to increase our numbers by promoting and educating the kids that are walking through the fair that they're such a docile animal,” Ashley McCade said.

Trenton, who raised Abigail since she was a calf, plans to continue showing her during future Woodbury County Fairs.

“The nice thing is, with the dairy animals, they can come back year-after-year,” Ashley McCabe said. “Trenton can be a first-time showman all the way to a senior showman. That’s the economical part of it and the very nice thing about the dairy department.”