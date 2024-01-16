Hinterland 2024, Take Me to Church

Hinterland 2024 has announced its lineup, and buckle up folks: for Studio One fans, it's stacked. We count five returning artists to this year's fest, and in true Hinterland style, we expect duets on stage, something the boutique fest is known for. If you were disappointed to miss Orville Peck in 2023 when he went off tour, you'll be excited to know that he's planning a triumphant return. Other headliners include Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine and Mt. Joy.

Speaking of Noah Kahan, who had the most number of people singing along to his songs at the fest in 2023, there are multiple opportunities for him to turn up on stage with other artists, including his new recording of "Northern Attitude" with Hozier.



Possible on stage duets

Noah Kahan/Hozier - "Northern Attitude"

This song is topping AAA music charts right now, and Noah himself has appeared on social media saying fans are no longer allowed to listen to the version of the song he recorded without Hozier. We hope with all our musical cells in our body we get to see them perform the track together in Saint Charles this summer. Additionally, Hozier has brought out Noah Kahan to support a performance of "Work Song."

Orville Peck/Charley Crockett

Lucius Pham / IPR Orville Peck plays piano during his mainstage set on Saturday at Hinterland 2021.

They have toured together post-pandemic, and when they play the same show, they like to get on stage together to support each other on guitar and with vocals. The stories we heard about the Red Rocks show they played in 2021 gave us serious FOMO at the time.

Noah Kahan/Lizzy McAlpine - "Call Your Mom"

Noah joined Lizzy on stage with Mumford and Sons for a performance of this song at the 2023 Austin City Limits music festival. We want to see it live.

Noah Kahan/Mt. Joy

Mark Lage / IPR Noah Kahan salutes his audience at Hinterland 2023. We're over the moon he's coming back to Iowa this summer.

Noah Kahan brought Mt. Joy out for his set at Austin City Limits music festival last fall. Our producer Lindsey Moon watched the full set on the ACL livestream, and it was something. We’re hoping for a do-over of that set in Iowa.

Here's the full lineup. Returning acts include Hozier, Noah Kahan, Orville Peck, Hippo Campus and Mt. Joy.



The full lineup:

Friday, August 2

Hozier

Orville Peck

Hippo Campus

Sam Barber

Josiah and The Bonnevilles

Odie Leigh

Debbii Dawson

Saturday, August 3

Vampire Weekend

Lizzy McAlpine

Charley Crockett

Red Clay Strays

Madison Cunningham

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Blondshell

Hans Williams

Sunday, August 4

Noah Kahan

Mt. Joy

Ethel Cain

Chappell Roan

The Japanese House

flipturn

The Last Dinner Party

Katy Kirby

Palehound

Aside from the returning acts we're watching, there are also plenty of acts who have had songs blow up on TikTok.



A TikTok star-studded lineup

You may recognize Lizzy McAlpine’s name from her viral track “ceilings,” which inspired a trend of TikTokers sprinting through public places and lip-syncing her devastating lyrics. Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners also found themselves achieving viral status with their very short track “Evergreen,” the signature strings intro for which graced thousands of videos.

The cute, tongue-in-cheek bridge on Chappell Roan’s “Red Wine Supernova,” has also garnered many views on the app. The Ethel Cain aesthetic, inspired by the persona developed for the 2022 record Preacher’s Daughter, is another phenomenon that TikTok fans have really gone wild with.

The Campfire Stage, the stage nestled within the Innerland Campground, has yet to be announced. We'll update this story when we know who is playing. Tickets to the festival go on sale on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., with payment plans starting at $25 down. Head over to the Hinterland website to sign up for a presale code; presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 18.

