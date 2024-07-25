© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM

Northwest Iowa fair on the move after historic flooding

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published July 25, 2024 at 3:08 PM CDT
A man is holding a white chicken upside down as a teenage girl is looking on.
1 of 15  — fair-chicken-judging-of-grand-champion_2.jpg
Poultry judge Ron Dinger of Wall, South Dakota, looks over Kylie Schiermeyer's White Leghorn chicken. The 17-year-old won grand champion at the Lyon County Fair.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
Image of a red-colored cow with a halter that is tied to the side of a barn.
2 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-closeup-cow.jpg
One of the entries at the Lyon County Fair beef show.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
A girl is standing to the right of a black calf. She is wearing blue jeans, brown cowboy boots, grey T-shirt, and black straps over the front of her.
3 of 15  — ashlyn-sprock-wins-feeder-calf-award.jpg
Ashlyn Sprock, 10, and her calf "Skittle" received first place in the feeder calf class at the Lyon County Fair.
Amanda Sprock
A big white building with two openings. There are three signs that say "sheep, boats, and Mohr Livestock Bldg."
4 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-livestock-building.jpg
Livestock building at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Sibley.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
A boy is blow-drying a black cow with a white face.
5 of 15  — anderson-sprock-blowdrying-calf.jpg
Anderson Sprock, 12, blow dries his cow to prepare for the beef show at the Lyon County Fair.
Amanda Sprock
Two cages contain one rabbit each. One rabbit is beige with dark ears and is very furry. The other rabbit is black and white with shorter hair.
6 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-rabbits.jpg
The Lyon County Fair featured a pet show. These two rabbits — a lionhead and mini rex — took park.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
There are people looking at chickens in cages to the left. There are spectators sitting in bleachers to the right.
7 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-spectators.jpg
Spectators watch the poultry show at the Lyon County Fair.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
One man and six teenagers stand around pens of chicken.
8 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-full-judging.jpg
Judging underway at the Lyon County Fair poultry show.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
A man wearing a shirt with chicks all over it and a beige hat is inspecting a dark brown chicken as three young men look on.
9 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-chicken-judging.jpg
Judge Ron Dinger inspects Dylan Mulder's Sapphire Gem pullet. Mulder, 16, won reserve champion. Pullets are female birds under the age of one that haven't laid eggs yet.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
A brick archway shows the words "Osceola County Fair." There is grass around the big sign with some farm equipment in the background.
10 of 15  — osceola-county-fairgrounds-front-entrance.jpg
Osceola County Fairgrounds in Sibley. The Osceola County Fair was held July 15-20, 2024.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
there are five cows to the right and four to the left inside of a big white metal building serving as a barn.
11 of 15  — cows-lined-up-at-fair.jpg
Cattle prepped for the beef show at the Lyon County Fair.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
4-H members watch over their calves at the Lyon County Fair. Usually, they stay overnight — but due to flooding they will leave after their animals are judged.
12 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-kids-cows.jpg
4-H members watch over their calves at the Lyon County Fair. Usually, they stay overnight — but due to flooding they will leave after their animals are judged.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
There are three cows in pens; one is a cow and calf that are reddish in color. One to the right in the foreground is white.
13 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-more-cows.jpg
Entries for the beef penned show at the Lyon County Fair.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
A white chicken with a red comb on the top of its head is in a cage.
14 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-caged-bird.jpg
A chicken at the Lyon County Fair. The judge of the competition said the flooded fairground in Rock Rapid "doesn't look good," and it will take a lot of money to get everything fixed, especially the poultry barn.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio
Several cages with a few chickens inside. on the top of one cage is a purple ribbon and a small trophy.
15 of 15  — lyon-county-fair-chicken-champions.jpg
The poultry show at the Lyon County Fair took place on July 24, 2024.
Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio

Even though the Lyon County Fair started this week in a new location, participants are still enjoying showcasing their animals during the livestock show.

Sixteen-year-old Dylan Mulder of George showed his chickens and ducks during the Lyon County Fair.

“County and state fairs aren’t about winning — they’re all about learning,” Mulder said. “I really enjoy it and I think it's great for the kids to learn and come out here and just learn things from the judge.”

A young man in a white shirt stands in front of chicken pens. In the background, a judge is looking over a chicken being held upside down by a boy.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Dylan Mulder, 16, participated in the pullet chicken competition at the Lyon County Fair on July 24, 2024. He won reserve champion for his pen of three Sapphire Gem chickens.
Photo shows an agricultural building with flood damage. There are red animal pens with debris stuck to them.
Lyon County Fair
The Lyon County Fairgrounds sustained substantial flooding from the nearby Rock River the weekend of June 22, 2024.

Organizers and participants were also learning how to navigate a new space after flooding heavily damaged the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Rock Rapids a month earlier.

“Just devastated and decimated our fairgrounds, all the way down to our infrastructure,” Lori Rens, secretary of the Lyon County Fair Board, said. “Some buildings were damaged, so we knew it wouldn’t be a safe place to host our fair this year.”

But the fair continued on at the Osceola Fairgrounds in Sibley — about 25 miles away — instead.

“They ran their fair last week, so many of their fair board members and livestock superintendents are staying a second week to help us out,” Rens said. “Words can’t express how appreciative we are that they opened their home to us.”

A woman in a gray T-shirt with the print "Lyon County Fair" is smiling and standing in front of a white building.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Lori Rens serves as the Secretary of the Lyon County Fair in Rock Rapids. As a child, she showed rabbits and took part in baking, cooking, sewing, home improvement and communications projects.

Ten-year-old Ashlyn Sprock and her older brother, Anderson, of George, prepped their cattle for the beef show at the new location.

“I like showing my animal, and I like seeing other animals getting shown, too,” Ashlyn said. “I think it’s kind of fun.”

Usually, the siblings would spend days at the fair. But due to a new venue, they took part in a “show and go.” This means their animals leave right after judging instead of staying for the full duration.

“You can't really put them in a pen and stay overnight,” Ashlyn added.

A young girl wearing a bright blue shirt is standing behind a black calf. She has a big smile on her face.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Ashlyn Spock, 10, with her feeder calf named "Skittle."

Their mother, Amanda Sprock, said the kids were a little upset about the modifications this year.

“The kids are really bummed because they love just to go to the fair and spend every day at the fair from sun up to sun down,” she said. “But they were happy they still got to show their animals. So, we're super thankful that Osceola County let us borrow their fairgrounds.”

Even though things did turn out differently this year, Amanda Sprock praised the fair as a way to give young people a chance to work on a summer project.

“They have to go out every day and wash their cows and walk them and just take care of them, and so it just teaches our kids good responsibility — how to take care of something,” she added. “You can tell when they get into the arena that they've got this confidence that they've worked hard for this animal that they're showing today and that they're just super proud of what they've done.”

A boy with red hair stands to the left of a woman with a long brown braid. They are both wearing blue T-shirts. the mom is also wearing a baseball cap with her sunglasses over the top of the cap. In the background people are washing cows.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Anderson, 12, and his mother, Amanda Sprock, enjoy spending time together at the Lyon County Fair. Anderson says he enjoys showing cattle and hanging out with his friends during the event.
Flooding from the nearby Rock River destroyed part of the infrastructure and buildings at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Rock Rapids.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Flooding from the nearby Rock River destroyed part of the infrastructure and buildings at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Rock Rapids.

The Osceola Fairgrounds hold special meaning for Lori Rens. She grew up in the county and used to show rabbits here. Her children continue the tradition now.

“It’s kind of neat to be back here and think about all the good memories I had as a 4-H-er myself,” Rens said. “The fun part is just hanging out with your friends. You kind of know you have three days where you kind of get that freedom, where mom and dad let you run around the fairground, and so that's missing this year. But we know that things will return to normal next year.”

The Lyon County Fair plans to hold a street dance fundraiser back in Rock Rapids on Friday night to help repair the fairgrounds and racetrack for next year's fair.

“We'll be back better than ever in 2025,” Rens said.
Tags
IPR News IowaAgribusinessfloodingBirdsbeefRural IowaFarmingIowa attractions
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
Related Content