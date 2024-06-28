IPR News Iowa News Quiz: Highs and lows Iowa Public Radio | By Nicole Baxter Published June 28, 2024 at 4:28 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email This week's quiz covers news published between June 24 and June 28. Were you paying attention? Having trouble viewing this quiz? Click here. How'd you do? Stay up to date with the latest news each day and get 10/10 on the next quiz by signing up for the Daily Digest newsletter! * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Chatter - Your weekend update Daily Digest - Local and national updates every weekday Political Sense - For what's happening in politics All Access - Your connection to Iowa's music scene Garden Variety - Gardening for green thumbs and beginners