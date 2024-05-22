Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Greenfield following tornado that killed several people

Residents in Greenfield are cleaning up from a deadly tornado that leveled dozens of homes.

Electric crews are working on rebuilding power lines while workers in skid steers clear debris so that people can see what was left behind by the storm.

1 of 2 — IMG_1553.jpg Destruction in Greenfield. Officials say they’re still not ready to give an exact number of people killed or injured in Tuesday’s tornado. Grant Gerlock / IPR 2 of 2 — IMG_1564 (1).jpg Grant Gerlock / IPR

After touring the damage, Gov. Kim Reynolds called it “gut-wrenching.” She thanked weather forecasters for their early warning on the timing of the storms.

"Based on the early, advanced notice that we were able to get, many of our schools got those kids out of school early," she said. "And it hit here at 3 p.m., so that would have been the time that the kids would have been on the bus and heading home, and it would have been devastating."

She said the destruction reminded her of a storm that hit Minden in western Iowa less than a month ago.

"That was horrific, and I think there’s even more debris and more impacted here," she said. "It is just horrific, it’s hard to describe."

Grant Gerlock / IPR Gov. Kim Reynolds was in Greenfield to tour the destruction. She issued a disaster proclamation on Tuesday night, activating state resources for the storm cleanup, and is now working on a request for federal help.

Officials have said multiple people died in the storm, but Reynolds says search-and-rescue is ongoing and would not confirm a number of people killed or injured.

"We’re looking to make sure all residents are accounted for," Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told reporters Wednesday morning. "When we have this many homes that have been destroyed and just fully demolished, we want to make sure every resident, every person, is accounted for.”

Greenfield’s hospital was damaged, and officials set up a triage center at the high school for people who needed medical attention. Several people were flown from Greenfield to hospitals as far away as Des Moines.

Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 15 counties Tuesday night, including Adair, activating state resources for the storm cleanup. She says the state is working with federal officials to speed up a presidential disaster declaration, which would free up support for local residents and businesses through FEMA.