Rural Iowa rallies together after a tornado devastates Minden

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:51 PM CDT
A woman and boy look over bins filled with toothpaste and mouthwash.
1 of 12  — neola_toothpaste.jpg
Brenda Wurdeman and her son, Ethan, sort through bins of toothpaste and other toiletries at the Neola Area Community Center on April 28, 2024.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
View from the sky shows a heavily damaged town.
2 of 12  — minden_bryan olsen_photo1.jpg
Overhead view of storm damage from Minden. Officials say a tornado impacted 180 homes and businesses.
Bryan Olsen
3 of 12  — minden_bryan olsen.jpg
Bryan Olsen
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visits storm-damaged Minden on April 27, 2024.
4 of 12  — minden_governor reynolds.jpg
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visits storm-damaged Minden on April 27, 2024.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
Storm damage from Minden.
5 of 12  — minden_car.jpg
Storm damage from Minden.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
Storm damage from Minden.
6 of 12  — minden_home_2.jpg
Storm damage from Minden.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
Storm damage from Minden.
7 of 12  — minden_home.jpg
Storm damage from Minden.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
Volunteers in Neola unload donations from the Des Moines area.
8 of 12  — neola_donations.jpg
Volunteers unload donations from the Des Moines area.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
The Neola Area Community Center is located about 5 miles from Minden where a tornado destroyed or damaged almost half of the town.
9 of 12  — neola_community center.jpg
The Neola Area Community Center is located about 5 miles from Minden where a tornado destroyed or damaged almost half of the town.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Volunteers help unload donations in Neola. For individuals or groups wanting to donate to the relief of disaster survivors, officials strongly encourage people to make monetary donations. This allows the ability to purchase goods that match the needs identified by disasters survivors seeking assistance.
10 of 12  — neola_donations_2.jpg
Volunteers help unload donations in Neola on Sunday. County officials issued a statement the next day urging people who want to help to make monetary donations.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
4-H students Riley Erwin and Ali Patte volunteer alongside Brenda Wurdeman.
11 of 12  — neola_4H helpers.jpg
4-H students Riley Erwin and Ali Patte volunteer alongside Brenda Wurdeman.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Donations fill a gymnasium at the
12 of 12  — neola_clothing.jpg
Donations fill a gymnasium at the Neola Area Community Center.
Sheila Brummer / IPR

The National Weather Services issued dozens of tornado warnings on Friday night, with several twisters touching the ground from outside Lincoln, Nebraska through Iowa. One community hardest hit by the storm experienced an outpouring of support.

Brenda Wurdeman and her 10-year-old son, Ethan, sorted through donations at the Neola Area Community Center less than two days after a devastating storm raged through western Iowa.

Brenda Wurdeman and her son Ethan pose for a photo at the Neola Area Community Center on April 28, 2024.
Sheila Brummer
/
IPR
Brenda Wurdeman and her son Ethan pose for a photo at the Neola Area Community Center on Sunday.

“It just makes me happy and proud that everyone is helping out,” Ethan Wurdeman said.

They volunteered in a gymnasium filled with clothing, food and household supplies. One task kept them busy organizing bins overflowing with shampoo, body wash and toothpaste.

"You're holding back tears the whole time because it makes you realize people are here to help and people care. It's great to see that all the donations come in, especially when they're things that are needful,” Brenda Wurdeman said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie County, where an estimated 300 homes and businesses experienced some damage. The small community of Minden endured the worst, with almost 50 homes destroyed and one person killed. During a visit the day after, Reynolds said the tornado impacted at least 40% of the community.

The town was blocked off while crews tried to restore power and remove safety hazards. So, nearby Neola served as a staging area.

A patrol car with red and blue lights sits on a wet highway with a road closed sign.
Sheila Brummer
/
IPR
Roads were closed leading into the heavily damaged town of Minden on Sunday. An Iowa State Trooper guards a barricade on Tamarack Ave. north of Neola.

While it rained, donations poured in, including from the Omaha area also affected by the storm, and Des Moines, located almost 100 miles away.

“It’s amazing. It just makes you feel good. We've had some families come in to go through donations, and they're almost in tears because of everything that's here that they can use,” said Jodee Junkman, director of the Neola Area Community Center.

Avery Assmann, 16, visited the center to see what might be available for her family. They hid in the basement with their four dogs when the twister struck.

“When the tornado came through, it sucked all the air out of our house, and our ears popped,” she said. “It was quick. We could hear things in our house getting destroyed, though. It was probably a minute, and then it was gone. It was just silence, calm after the storm.”

Assmann’s home still stands, without a roof, a few walls and a flooded basement due to a broken pipe. Even with some significant damage, she considered herself lucky to be unharmed.

“We’re all alive, so that’s all that matters,” she added. "There are a lot of trees down. A lot of people's houses are down. A lot of people's siding is gone. But the house isn't gone. Two houses came off their foundation. So, they're just in people's yards, but it's very scary to see the town like that.”

A girl wearing glasses and an Iowa State Cyclones T-shirt is smiling and posing for a photo in front of a pile of blankets.
Sheila Brummer
/
IPR

A tornado narrowly missed the Wurdeman homestead a mile north of Minden along Interstate 80. So, they focused on helping their neighbors in town who lost everything in the storm.

“It’s a network. It’s a neighborhood. It’s a community that loves and cares for each other. And that’s the heart of a small town,” Brenda Wurdeman said.
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
