© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
IPR News

It's not just any quiz, it's this week's Iowa News Quiz

Iowa Public Radio
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
Riders, participating in RAGBRAI 50, dance in a foam sprayer in Washta on Sunday, July 23.
Zach Boyden-Holmes
/
The Des Moines Register
Riders, participating in RAGBRAI 50, dance in a foam sprayer in Washta on Sunday, July 23.

This week's quiz covers news published between July 24 - July 28. Can you beat it?

Don't forget: you can catch up with the headlines with our daily news liveblog.

Subscribe to the Daily Digest, your five minute read to know what's happening in Iowa and around the country.

* indicates required

IPR News
Related Content