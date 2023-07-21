Test your knowledge with this week's Iowa News Quiz!

RAGBRAI, a new state logo and slogan and Iowa's new abortion ban were all hot topics this week. This quiz covers news (including music news!) published between July 17 - July 21. You can catch up here for news and here for music before diving in if you want!
Josie Fischels is a Digital News producer at Iowa Public Radio. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Iowa’s school of journalism where she also majored in theater arts (and, arguably, minored in the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan). Previously, she interned with the Denver Post in Denver, Colorado, and NPR in Washington, D.C.